Birthday parade held for 81-year-old Alamo woman amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Family and friends of an 81-year-old woman held a birthday parade for her in Alamo Thursday amid the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place orders.She was reportedly just diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer so loved ones wanted to do something special for her, since they can't throw a birthday party for her.About 10-15 cars participated, making their way to David Drive. SKY7 flew over the parade.