George Floyd

Public memorial service to be held today for Federal Protective Service Officer Patrick Underwood

By Anser Hassan
PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A public memorial service will be held for the federal officer who was gunned down outside the Federal Building in Oakland last month.

Officer David Patrick Underwood was a Pinole resident. Family and friends called a good-natured man - and talented athlete when he attended Pinole Valley High School.

Underwood, 53, was killed on May 29 while guarding Federal Building in Oakland during a nearby demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the case including the suspected shooter, Steven Carrillo, who was an active-duty U.S. Air Force sergeant. The FBI says the gunman may have ties to right-wing extremist group.

RELATED: Federal officer shooting suspects Steven Carrillo, Robert Justus 'came to Oakland to kill cops,' FBI says

Family and friends they are frustrated that Officer Underwood killed while trying to protect others.

"It was senseless, you know, he was standing there trying to protect everybody, and he wouldn't have hurt anybody." He was very close with his family and very close with his friends, he would do anything really for anybody," said Jeanne Castro-Ricketts

The acting chief of Homeland Security as well as state and local leaders will be in attendance.

Pinole High School Theater at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public and will also be streamed The family is encouraging the public to come out. They say the message is - stop the violence.

ABC7 News will have stream the funeral online, Facebook and YouTube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandpinoledepartment of homeland securityprotestpolice shootingshootinggeorge floydu.s. & worldman killedpolice officerdeath in custodyinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Demonstrators march peacefully through Oakland to protest George Floyd death
Looting continues in 2nd night of East Bay George Floyd protest
GEORGE FLOYD
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting
George Floyd live updates: Vallejo PD issues ban on carotid hold
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
iPhone shortcut can automatically record police interactions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 risk calculator: Safe, risky things to do as CA reopens
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
FULL LIST: Bay Area marches, rallies to mark Juneteenth
Oakland's bishop called 'racist' by Catholic pastor over BLM
Family of San Leandro man killed by officer inside Walmart demands justice
Still illegal and louder than ever, San Jose residents fired up over nightly fireworks
California mandates masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Meet the man who advised Colin Kaepernick to take a knee -- With Authority
Scammers pose as coronavirus contact tracers
East Bay business owner wants to change street name to Black Lives Matter Way
Oakland police, FBI investigating after 'fake body hanging from noose' found near Lake Merritt
Coronavirus impact: Here's what college may look like this fall
More TOP STORIES News