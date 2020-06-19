Public memorial service to be held today for Federal Protective Service Officer Patrick Underwood

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A public memorial service will be held for the federal officer who was gunned down outside the Federal Building in Oakland last month.Officer David Patrick Underwood was a Pinole resident. Family and friends called a good-natured man - and talented athlete when he attended Pinole Valley High School.Underwood, 53, was killed on May 29 while guarding Federal Building in Oakland during a nearby demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the case including the suspected shooter, Steven Carrillo, who was an active-duty U.S. Air Force sergeant. The FBI says the gunman may have ties to right-wing extremist group.Family and friends they are frustrated that Officer Underwood killed while trying to protect others."It was senseless, you know, he was standing there trying to protect everybody, and he wouldn't have hurt anybody." He was very close with his family and very close with his friends, he would do anything really for anybody," said Jeanne Castro-RickettsThe acting chief of Homeland Security as well as state and local leaders will be in attendance.Pinole High School Theater at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public and will also be streamed The family is encouraging the public to come out. They say the message is - stop the violence.