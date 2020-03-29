Coronavirus California

Bay Area animal shelters urge pet owners to prepare emergency plan amid COVID-19 crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area animal shelters are urging pet owners to develop an emergency plan in case they get hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

Alameda and Contra Costa County Shelters say they are not equipped to handle hundreds of expected pets that will need care.

They say owners should find a temporary caregiver and come up with a written plan that includes contact information, feeding schedule, vaccinations and vet history.

They are urging owners to prepare a kit with pet food, medicine and other necessary supplies.

