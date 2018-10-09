CUTE ANIMALS

French bulldog throws tantrum over closed park

EMBED </>More Videos

When internet-famous bulldog found out he wasn't going to the park, he threw a fit.

AUSTIN, Texas --
When an internet-famous bulldog found out he wasn't going to the park, he just had to tell his owner he was upset.

When his owner tried to explain they couldn't go because the park was closed, 'Walter Geoffrey the Frenchie' was not having it. The fed-up frenchie remained persistent, but quickly realized he was fighting a losing battle and settled down.

"I told you why we can't go to the park," the owner, Amber Martin, can be heard saying in the video, despite the loud-mouthed pup in the back.

The post on Facebook has garnered 16 million views in less than two weeks.

For more stories about cute animals, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogu.s. & worldcute animalsanimal newsviralbuzzworthydistractionTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CUTE ANIMALS
Dog escapes, then knocks to get back inside
Rare albino dolphin spotted in Monterey Bay
Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand
Zoo celebrates birth of its first baby red panda
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Wildlife workers save leopard trapped in well
Black bear caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe
Pit bull gets second chance as K-9 officer
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspect in handcuffs allegedly steals police car in San Jose
Trump says UN ambassador Nikki Haley to leave at end of year
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Santa Rosa neighborhood celebrates, reflects 1 year after North Bay Fires
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 2 storm
Mexican couple accused of killing as many as 20 women
Nikki Haley and other notable Trump resignations, firings
Napa Co. tests new alert system, doesn't go as planned
Show More
DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Skull spotted in Michael satellite imagery
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Wildlife workers save leopard trapped in well
McDonald's treats Bay Area firefighters, EMS workers to free meal
More News