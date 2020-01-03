perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pet Canelo!

Perfect Pet Canelo available for adoption at the San Francisco SPCA.

Meet Canelo at the San Francisco SPCA! He's handsome fellow who comes with cute bent ears. He can be spooked by other dogs so he wants to be the only dog in your home. Canelo loves to do tricks for treats. He's a good walker who wants to live in a low dog traffic neighborhood, with only adults in the home. Once he knows you, he's going to stick to you like a sugar on a churro. This cute lap dog is waiting to meet you.

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022

www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project

10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
