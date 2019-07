Meet this week's Perfect Pet

Meet this week's Perfect Pets, Pidgotto and Bon Bon! The two king pigeons are a bonded pair, brought in today by the Peninsula Humane Society. The birds are calm animals, who surprisingly get along great with other house pets like dogs and even cats! That's because they're bigger than most pet birds. Learn more about makes these feathery friends so loveable in our video above, and Facebook Live below.If you're interested in adopting, give the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA a call at 650-340-7022.171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-626510342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-21338323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022