Marin Co. officials report delay in delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By Melanie Woodrow
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Marin County on Monday will instead be delivered on Wednesday.

"We had been slated to be among the first and that was exciting. Now we're not quite as near the front of the line but 48 hours over the long term doesn't make a big difference and might give the teams a little bit longer to be even more prepared," said Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer.

Willis says the county had been at the top of the list to receive the vaccine due to its ultra-cold storage availability. As soon as the county received the news they got on a call with their local hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

"They had planned to start vaccinating staff Tuesday, that will now start on Thursday which puts them into the weekend," said Willis.

Willis says all skilled nursing facility staff will be vaccinated by Monday.

"In some ways, these sort of little adjustments are expected it's such a large operation with so many moving parts," said Willis.

Marin was not the only county whose plan was revised according to Willis; though he didn't know which other Bay Area counties were impacted.

ABC7 News has reached out to other counties to see if they have a delay and will add to this report as we hear back from them.

RELATED: Allergic reactions to vaccines are rare, short-lived: What to know as COVID-19 vaccination begins

"The main thing is that we've got a vaccine that's safe and effective, it seems like it's actually working," said Willis.

Marin County is also expected to recieve 300 doses of Moderna vaccine next week in addition to another 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

