PG&E

California Senator Scott Wiener unveils bill to turn PG&E into public utility

SAN FRANCISCO -- A California lawmaker unveiled legislation Monday aimed at transforming the nation's largest electric utility into a publicly owned company.

State Sen. Scott Wiener said the bill would involve a public takeover of Pacific Gas & Electric and its sprawling network of power lines that have been blamed for starting catastrophic wildfires that have killed dozens of people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

PG&E is a failed utility with a track record of prioritizing profits over safety,'' Wiener said. It's time for a new start.''

RELATED: I-TEAM: History of PG&E's power problems

PG&E filed for bankruptcy last year and is trying to settle claims with wildfire victims, insurers and government agencies totaling $25.5 billion. The company faces a state-imposed June 30 deadline to emerge from bankruptcy in order to participate in an insurance fund set up by the Legislature.

In recent weeks, the company has intentionally shut off power to millions of people during windstorms to prevent wildfires, creating massive blackouts that have disrupted residents, businesses and local governments.

PG&E's bankruptcy plan must be approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state regulators. But so far, Newsom has rejected the plan, saying it does not do enough to lessen the company's debt to pay for up to $50 billion in safety improvements to its equipment.

Last week, PG&E pledged to overhaul its board of directors to avoid a state takeover. Newsom's administration has not yet responded to that plan.

PG&E said it opposes Wiener's takeover bill.

PG&E's facilities are not for sale,'' company spokesman James Noonan said. Changing the structure of the company would not create a safer or cleaner operation.''

RELATED: ABC7 special 'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?

The governor has threatened to take over PG&E if it doesn't make acceptable changes. Wiener's bill is the first glimpse of what a takeover could look like. Wiener's office said it has discussed the bill with the Newsom administration and he has not ruled it out.

The legislation would require the State Power Authority, comprised of people appointed by the governor, to buy all of PG&E's shares. Standard & Poor's values the company's assets at more than $85 billion.

Once that happens, the state would create the Northern California Energy Utility District, which would contract with a public benefit corporation to employ most PG&E

Wiener said the bill would not prohibit local governments from purchasing some of PG&E's equipment and starting their own public utilities.

Wiener announced the legislation in San Francisco at an event disrupted by some protesters who shouted over speakers that the state should focus on solving the homeless problem first, among other criticisms.

See more stories on PG&E.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan josesan franciscooaklandsan rafaelsan mateobusinesspg&ecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
Your next PG&E bill will be lowered, thanks to an early climate rebate
PG&E CEO to retire in June, interim CEO named
East Bay residents lose power while stuck at home
PG&E fire mitigation schedule baffles Marin Co. residents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News