Phase 2 reopening CA: Where every Bay Area county stands on opening stores, offices and other businesses

Many Bay Area residents aren't sure if curbside retail pickup is allowed in their county, or when it will be allowed again. The same goes for manufacturing and certain office buildings.
Here's where each county stands when it comes to further reopening:
Alameda County: Entering Phase 2 next week (no date given).
Contra Costa County: Entering Phase 2 next week (no date given).
Marin County: Phase 2 starting Monday, May 18.
Napa County: In Phase 2 and seeking state permission to open even further.
San Francisco County: Phase 2 starting Monday, May 18.
San Mateo County: Phase 2 starting Monday, May 18.
Santa Clara County: Not yet moving into Phase 2; no date provided.
Solano County: In Phase 2.
Sonoma County: In Phase 2 and seeking state permission to open even further.
We'll update the above information as we learn more.
The Bay Area counties that are in Phase 2 are allowing for curbside retail pickup, manufacturing and logistics work, outdoor museums, limited services (dog washing, car washes, etc.) plus some offices (where telework isn't possible) to reopen.
In order to reopen dine-in restaurants, shopping malls or schools, counties have to go through an attestation process, in which they certify the spread of COVID-19 is under control locally.
See which counties have gotten approval here. None so far are in the Bay Area, but Napa and Sonoma counties are trying to get the state's permission to move into further reopening.
