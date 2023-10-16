Original Philz Coffee in SF closing Monday after 20 years in business

The original Philz Coffee on 24th and Folsom St. in San Francisco closes Monday after the company decided not to renew its lease.

The 1st Philz Coffee location on 24th St. and Folsom. St. opened in 2003

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A piece of Bay Area coffee history closes its doors for good on Monday.

The original Philz Coffee on 24th St. and Folsom St. in the Mission District is serving its last cups of joe.

It closes its doors at 1 p.m.

The company said in August it made the difficult decision to not renew its lease after opening there back in 2003.

Current employees were offered positions at other San Francisco locations.

The company says the Mission will always hold a special place in their heart.