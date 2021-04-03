asian american

Los Gatos police looking for suspect after Filipino woman shoved to ground, told 'go back to China'

EMBED <>More Videos

Police looking for suspect after Asian woman shoved to ground

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Los Gatos police are looking for a man they say shoved a Filipino woman to the ground, and said "go back to China."

"As a person of both Asian and Pacific Islander descent, I have been watching with shock and dismay at the continuing acts of violence and hate being directed towards people who look like me," said Police Chief Peter Decena.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: 7-year-old Oakland girl's message to robbers who tied up parents, stole family's life savings

The incident happened on March 30 around 5p.m., police say.



RELATED: New York Asian attack: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church in Manhattan

The victim was walking on Los Gatos Boulevard near Garden Lane and says a man shoved her to the ground.

RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, wearing a black or gray bike helmet, with a dark-colored neck gaiter over part of his face.

If you were in the area and saw anything, call Los Gatos police at 408-354-8600.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los gatosattackhate crimehate crime investigationhate speechasian americancrime stoppersu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASIAN AMERICAN
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man uses machete to scare away robbers
Reaction to Alison Collins' $87M lawsuit against SFUSD
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland family's message to robbers who stole life savings
SF school board member seeks $87M in lawsuit against district
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gathering for Easter? Here are safety precautions you should take
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man uses machete to scare away robbers
Seeking Solace: Do healing crystals work? Experts weigh in
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Couple stranded in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19
Santa Clara Co. officials emphasize importance of COVID-19 testing
8-year-old boy administered COVID vaccine by mistake
Show More
3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired at North Carolina house party: Police
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Stanford lab tech's journey from Africa to COVID-19 front lines
Strahan reveals he didn't close his tooth gap after all: 'April Fools!'
To prevent burnout, LinkedIn gives its entire company the week off
More TOP STORIES News