Congressman DeSaulnier: Plans for Concord immigration center officially halted

#BREAKING @MarkDeSaulnier has “confirmation from the Department of Defense that CNWS not currently being considered...to detain immigrants. — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 28, 2018

#DEVELOPING @MarkDeSaulnier “We heard from multiple sources homeland security...does not intend to use CNWS” but waiting for DOD to confirm. — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 27, 2018

#BREAKING @MarkDeSaulnier “I am pleased the effort to turn Concord Naval Weapons Station into a detention facility has been halted.” — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 27, 2018

On Thursday, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier officially announced that a controversial plan to build an immigrant detention center at the former Naval Weapons Station in Concord will officially not move forward.The unofficial news was first reported at a city council meeting on Wednesday. "There will be no relocation camps in Concord or California," said Guy Bjerke, Concord's Director of Community Reuse Planning.DeSaulnier released a statement from Washington on Wednesday saying, "I am pleased the effort to turn Concord Naval Weapons Station into a detention facility has been halted. It is important not to let our guard down as one tweet can change things."The emergency meeting continued with dozens of speakers coming to the podium. "We need to keep this out of the hands of Donald Trump and the federal government," said Lamar Anderson.Read Mark DeSaulnier's full statement below: