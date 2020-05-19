Gov. Newsom pleas for federal aid, warns first responders could be among 'first ones' laid off under budget cuts

"I hope they'll consider this, the next time they want to salute and celebrate our heroes and first responders, our police officers and firefighters, consider the fact that they are the first ones that will be laid off by cities and counties," Newsom told CNN's Jake Tapper during a Sunday morning interview when asked what will happen if California doesn't get federal aid.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
"The folks that are out there, the true heroes of this pandemic, our healthcare workers and nurses, those county health systems have been ravaged, their budgets have been devastated and depleted," he continued. "They're the first ones to be laid off."
Newsom has called on President Donald Trump and Repbulican lawmakers to pass the HEROES Act -- the $3 trillion stimulus legislation passed by House Democracts last week that would send federal aid to state and local governments.
Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested the package is dead on arrival and called the legislation a "totally underious effort" by Democrats to address the coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump also accused state governments of trying to make up for "25 years of bad management." Newsom pushed back on that notion.
RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area
"It's not charity," he said on CNN, adding that a year ago California was "running a $21.5 billion surplus and here we are at $54.3 billion dollar budget deficit that is directly covid induced."
"I'm not looking to score cheap political points, but I do want to make this point," he continued later, "We have an obligation, a moral and ethical obligation to American citizens all across this country to help support cities, states and counties."
During a news briefing in Napa on Monday, Newsom was asked to clarify his comments about first responders. He said given how local city and county budgets work "no one should be surprised" that police officers, firefighters and other essential workers will be some of the first to be cut.
"I'm not here by any stretch of the imagination to suggest or even to allow the implication that somehow we're pitting one group against another," Newsom said. "The magnitude of these budgets nominally is personnel at the county and city levels."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions