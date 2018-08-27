Twin Peaks Muni tunnel reopens for first weekday commute

Commutes are enjoying the Twin Peaks tunnel this morning, which has reopened after being closed in June for repairs.One commuter said without the tunnel, he changed his habits."I'd go downtown a quarter as much because of the hassle of getting on the train. It would take at least an hour because you'd have to go to the BART or take the L train and wait for that in the hot sun, wait for the transfer. Yeah I'm really excited that we now have the tunnel," said George Lawton of San Francisco.The tunnel was shut down so crews could replace the tracks, improve the drainage system and to do some earthquake retrofit work. The tunnel connects the west side of San Francisco to downtown.Officials say they got the work done on time.A worker on the project was killed when a beam fell and hit him. Patrick Ricketts, 51, was a signal technician for Shimmick Construction.