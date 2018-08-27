MUNI

Twin Peaks Muni tunnel reopens for first weekday commute

EMBED </>More Videos

After being closed for two months for construction, subway service was scheduled to resume at Muni's Twin Peaks tunnel. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Commutes are enjoying the Twin Peaks tunnel this morning, which has reopened after being closed in June for repairs.

One commuter said without the tunnel, he changed his habits.
RELATED: Contractor in Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations, report finds

"I'd go downtown a quarter as much because of the hassle of getting on the train. It would take at least an hour because you'd have to go to the BART or take the L train and wait for that in the hot sun, wait for the transfer. Yeah I'm really excited that we now have the tunnel," said George Lawton of San Francisco.

The tunnel was shut down so crews could replace the tracks, improve the drainage system and to do some earthquake retrofit work. The tunnel connects the west side of San Francisco to downtown.

Officials say they got the work done on time.

A worker on the project was killed when a beam fell and hit him. Patrick Ricketts, 51, was a signal technician for Shimmick Construction.

For more on San Francisco's Muni, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsLondon Breedsan francisco countymunipublic transportationcommutingtrainsbusSFMTAconstructionSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Muni tunnel in San Francisco's Twin Peaks reopens after construction
San Francisco Twin Peaks Tunnel to close for repairs
San Francisco's Muni unveils website to help residents navigate nearby projects
Report: Contractor in Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations
MUNI
Muni tunnel in San Francisco's Twin Peaks reopens after construction
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
Report: Contractor in Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations
More muni
POLITICS
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
'He's a decent family man': The moment McCain defended Obama
Bay Area mom says Sen. McCain helped her through loss of son killed on 9/11
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
More Politics
Top Stories
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust ends with cooler than average weather
Major BART delays due to equipment problem in Antioch
Taylor Family Foundation fundraiser held in Livermore
Pedicab driver's daughter speaks on her father's death
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Gamers shocked by shooting, say e-sports tournaments can get heated
Show More
Former SoCal football player among 2 killed in Jacksonville shooting
Mollie Tibbetts' funeral draws hundreds in Iowa
Bay Area mom says Sen. McCain helped her through loss of son killed on 9/11
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
Bus bridge scheduled for busy Oakland BART hub during two upcoming weekends
More News