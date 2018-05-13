Yesterday, an unfortunate incident, was caught on video at a venue in Fillmore. I do not take it personally *and* I’m not going to let this divide our city, no matter who you support for mayor. My statement is below: pic.twitter.com/s6sOL5VRF2 — Jane Kim 金貞妍 (@JaneKim) May 13, 2018

I absolutely agree. We all need to stand together to say that racism and this type of language have no place in our society or this campaign. https://t.co/bAh50E3EZA — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 14, 2018

A viral video is creating a firestorm in the San Francisco mayor's race.In it, supporters of London Breed are seen crashing an event with Jane Kim last night and yelling racial insults at her.ABC7 News asked Kim Sunday afternoon about what happened and she says she's not taking it personally."While slurs and ethnic based slurs are never OK, we also have to acknowledge that there has been a divide in our city and across the country based on race, gender and so many other identities," Kim said.Breed held a campaign event Sunday in the Marina District.She told ABC7 news she has seen bits and pieces of the video and is aware of what happened.Breed added the people were not part of her group and does not condone their behavior."Well, I don't tolerate racism of any kind and you know it was really unfortunate some of the comments were made and I just don't tolerate that," Breed said.The two candidates could come face to face as soon as Monday.They both are scheduled to appear at the Commonwealth Club's Mayoral Forum.