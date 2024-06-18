Paul Pelosi attack: Possible interference investigated in state trial of David DePape

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New developments in the state case against David DePape could present a significant wrinkle in the second trial of Paul Pelosi's attacker.

The verdict is in the hands of the jury. This comes after an unusual twist of attempts to influence multiple jurors.

One of the incidents happened Tuesday morning when the website of David DePape's ex-partner Gypsy Taub was written on the wall of a stall in the women's bathroom. That website has been reporting false conspiracies about the trial and there's concern several jurors saw it.

On Monday, ABC7 News reporter Stephanie Sierra saw a similar incident where a juror found some items, likely papers they believe DePape's ex-partner, Gypsy Taub, was leaving in the same courthouse bathroom. Bailiffs were alerted and confiscated it after finding it in the trash.

The San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman said there's concern several jurors saw the material during a break.

Judge Dorfman addressed the court Tuesday announcing he excluded Taub from the courtroom and parts of the courthouse for the remainder of the trial.

"You have been attempting to influence corruptly one or more members of this jury," Dorfman said to Taub.

Taub has attended both trials and has claimed the evidence against DePape is false. If a juror did see the material, the juror(s) could be dismissed, or in rare cases it could result in a mistrial. The judge dismissed the four alternate jurors Tuesday and instructed them to check in on Thursday when the trial resumes.

The other 12 jurors were instructed to continue deliberations.

Following that announcement, DePape's public defense team presented closing arguments. Public Defender Adam Lipson described the 44-year-old defendant as "utterly exhausted and confused... living a solitary, isolated life."

Lipson refuted the government's argument that DePape wanted to kill people like Gypsy and others on his so-called 'hit list' and told the jury DePape lacked intent to detain Mr. Pelosi.

He also argued some of the charges are not applicable to this case, specifically aggravated kidnapping, a charge that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Meanwhile, the prosecution used their last moments with the jury replaying the harrowing moments shown in the body camera clip of DePape striking Paul Pelosi on the head with a steel hammer.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.