Prop 23: Dialysis clinic requirement ballot measure failing with nearly half of precincts partially reporting

Voters appear to be rejecting California Proposition 23, which would alter requirements for dialysis clinics in the state.

As of 9:30 pm, Californians have voted nearly 64% against the proposition with just over 49% of precincts partially reporting.

Click here for the latest live elections results

What does this mean?

If the measure fails, Californians will have voted against requiring dialysis clinics to have at least one physician or nurse-practitioner present while patients are being treated and against clinics to report patient infection data to the state.

If Prop 23 passes, dialysis clinics would have had to get consent from the state before closing their doors.

The measure also would have required all patients to be treated regardless of income.

