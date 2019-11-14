Mario Cerciello Rega

Prosecutors request 'immediate trial' for Bay Area men held in Italian officer's death

By Dan Noyes
Italian prosecutors announced Thursday they have finished their investigation into two young men from the Bay Area who are being held in the death of an Italian police officer, and they are asking for "an immediate trial."

Finn Elder and Gabe Natale have been in a Rome prison since the July 26 stabbing death of the officer. The teens say they didn't know Mario Cerciello-Rega and his partner were police.

The judge now has five days to decide whether to grant the speedy trial. Elder and Natale are accused of conspiracy to murder, attempted extortion, and violence toward an officer.

