Learn From Home

Learn from Home: 3 easy steps to learn how to juggle

By Jason Beal
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this installment of ABC7's "Learn From Home" series, you'll learn how to juggle!

If you've ever had big dreams of joining the circus, or if you're just looking to learn a new skill to show off at parties, grab three tennis balls and watch the video above for a step-by-step breakdown.

Learn from Home: Beginner's guide to becoming a visual effects artist

Studies have shown that juggling can improve your hand-eye coordination, relieve stress, provide a good arm workout, and even make you smarter. Plus, it's fun for kids!

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestssan franciscocircuscoronavirus californiafamilyshelter in placelearn from homehobbies
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEARN FROM HOME
Learn from Home: Watch 'Super Science with Drew' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Here are tips for making homemade pizza with the family
'Super Science with Drew': Make your own weather station
Follow these helpful posture tips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News