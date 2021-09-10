California lawmakers move to ban misleading 'recycle' symbol from some plastics

Late Wednesday, the state's assembly passed a bill to ban the use of the interlocked, triangular arrow symbol unless a company could prove the material is recycled in a majority of neighborhoods, while also having its components recycled.
RELATED: Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can reuse them
Critics have pointed out the little known fact that any product can currently display the sign, even if it is not able to be recycled.
The measure was expected to clear the California Senate and be signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
VIDEO: Recycle or trash? A guide to determining what's recyclable