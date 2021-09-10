environment

California lawmakers move to ban misleading 'recycle' symbol from some plastics

CA moves to ban 'recycle' symbol from some plastics

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California has moved one step closer to banning recycling symbols on things that aren't recyclable.

Late Wednesday, the state's assembly passed a bill to ban the use of the interlocked, triangular arrow symbol unless a company could prove the material is recycled in a majority of neighborhoods, while also having its components recycled.

Critics have pointed out the little known fact that any product can currently display the sign, even if it is not able to be recycled.

The measure was expected to clear the California Senate and be signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Do your part to save the planet by recycling right with these easy-to-remember tips from recycling expert Leticia Jauregui.



