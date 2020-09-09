Potentially dangerous wind event has crews in East Bay hills on high alert

Contra Costa County is prepared for the wind event, with fire crews are on high alert.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across Bay Area, other parts of CA
Last year in October, the almost inconceivable happened as a fire breached Highway 24 at 680.
Since then, a giant swath of land has been created with dozers and brush clearing through the East Bay hills from Martinez and Pleasant Hill through Lafayette and onto San Pablo Dam rd and El Sobrante.
"It creates a fuel break and a fire break for any fires that begin to its north and be driven by the Diablo winds, which may be coming this evening," Steve Hill with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
VIDEO: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
"Winds from the north. It protects Lafayette and communities to the west," he said.
To address the potential danger, a 12-person hand crew is on standby. They've also staffed up two extra engine companies and the state has given the OK to pre-positioned them.
A water truck and extra personnel are also standing by further east.
"Our area we are most concerned about is the Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory, part of our district that's running along the hillside from Clayton to Brentwood out there," Steve Aubert, Fire Marshal with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.
Technology is also helping with the Alert Wildfire Camera Network that allows fire crews to assess situations remotely and direct their resources in and out of a growing fire zone.
The threat of a Diablo wind event is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Complex Fire evacuations, road closures
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- Photos show scope of Bay Area wildfires' devastation
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- How LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex Bay Area fires got their names
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health