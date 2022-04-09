Weather

Red Flag Warning in effect for Solano County until Sunday evening

Red Flag Warning in effect for Solano County until Sunday evening

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. -- The earliest Red Flag Warning on record has been issued by the National Weather Service for this weekend for Solano County and portions of the Sacramento Valley.

It is the earliest warning ever issued this early in the spring.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday for Solano County below 1,000 feet elevation, as well as portions of the northern and central Sacramento Valley, including Glenn, Colusa and Yuba counties and northern Sutter County and portions of Butte County below 1,000 feet elevation. Western Placer County, southern Sutter County and Solano County below 1,000 feet elevation are also included.

None of the other Bay Area counties are included in the alert.

Meteorologists explain expected strong winds and very dry conditions this weekend is the concern, considering the unseasonably warm and dry conditions northern and central California experienced this week, meaning larger swaths of dry grasses in the Sacramento Valley region could support relatively large or rapid fire spread.

A three-alarm fire broke out in Solano County Saturday morning near the Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo. Fire crews say it has been contained.

