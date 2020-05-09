Doctors ask for transparency on what hospitals have received remdesivir, FDA approved drug for COVID-19

Staff at UCSF's School of Pharmacy crowdsourced the information in search for answers.
"We couldn't get any knowledge publicly. We asked pharmacies across the country to report if they got it or didn't get it," said UCSF'S Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.
According to their findings, close to 25 hospitals received Remdesvir and not necessarily the ones that needed it the most.
RELATED: Stanford scientists explain what's next after FDA approves Gilead drug, remdesivir, for emergency COVID-19 use
"We found that there was no clear pattern. But then again we didn't do a full analysis and not everyone reported it yet. But there were hospitals from Boston to NY maybe NJ that got it, Tennessee," said Dr. Chin-Hong.
David Thiel's dad has been hospitalized for three weeks fighting COVID 19. He's hoping his dad gets a dose of Remdesvir soon.
"It's a matter of life and death now that's what we are all about making sure that he has a fighting chance," said Thiel.
Following the backlash, the White House appointed Dr. Deborah Birx to oversee distribution.
Friday night, Sen. Kamala Harris sent a letter to FEMA asking several question including:
How many hospitals have received Remdesivir?
RELATED: White House to direct supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir amid access fears
What criteria is FEMA using to select hospitals?
Dr. Chin-Hong's says transparency is essential to avoid inequality during this pandemic.
"Rich people can probably find out which hospital have it and like force them to accept them as patients. But for people whose Spanish is not their primary language and who don't know about the science of the drug they won't even know how to ask for it," said Dr. Ching-Hong.
So far seven states have received the possibly lifesaving drug.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions