Coronavirus

Doctors ask for transparency on what hospitals have received remdesivir, FDA approved drug for COVID-19

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A week after the FDA authorized the use of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, doctors are concerned over the federal government's lack of transparency during its roll out.

Staff at UCSF's School of Pharmacy crowdsourced the information in search for answers.

"We couldn't get any knowledge publicly. We asked pharmacies across the country to report if they got it or didn't get it," said UCSF'S Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

According to their findings, close to 25 hospitals received Remdesvir and not necessarily the ones that needed it the most.

RELATED: Stanford scientists explain what's next after FDA approves Gilead drug, remdesivir, for emergency COVID-19 use

"We found that there was no clear pattern. But then again we didn't do a full analysis and not everyone reported it yet. But there were hospitals from Boston to NY maybe NJ that got it, Tennessee," said Dr. Chin-Hong.

David Thiel's dad has been hospitalized for three weeks fighting COVID 19. He's hoping his dad gets a dose of Remdesvir soon.

"It's a matter of life and death now that's what we are all about making sure that he has a fighting chance," said Thiel.

Following the backlash, the White House appointed Dr. Deborah Birx to oversee distribution.

Friday night, Sen. Kamala Harris sent a letter to FEMA asking several question including:

How many hospitals have received Remdesivir?

RELATED: White House to direct supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir amid access fears

What criteria is FEMA using to select hospitals?

Dr. Chin-Hong's says transparency is essential to avoid inequality during this pandemic.

"Rich people can probably find out which hospital have it and like force them to accept them as patients. But for people whose Spanish is not their primary language and who don't know about the science of the drug they won't even know how to ask for it," said Dr. Ching-Hong.

So far seven states have received the possibly lifesaving drug.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscofdacoronavirus californiacoronaviruspandemichealth careucsfcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus patient talks about recovery after taking part in remdesivir trial
Stanford scientists explain what's next after FDA approves COVID-19 emergency drug remdesivir
White House to direct supply of remdesivir amid access fears
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives COVID-19 update in NYC
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: The Saddle Rack bar in Fremont closing for good
Coronavirus: The Saddle Rack bar in Fremont closing for good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Coronavirus: The Saddle Rack bar in Fremont closing for good
'San Jose Al Fresco:' City's plans for post-pandemic business
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Longtime Santa Rosa pie shop closes due to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
San Mateo County Harbor District criticized as 'dysfunctional,' county leaders demand changes
Show More
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
49ers Arik Armstead talks new teammates, post-poned wedding, how he got his name -- With Authority
Sheltering while homeless: Streets in SF neighborhood lined with tents amid pandemic
Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
Confusion among SF business owners over governor's reopening order, local restrictions
More TOP STORIES News