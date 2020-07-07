Mayor London Breed says outdoor bars, indoor restaurant reopening delayed indefinitely

RELATED: When will California enter Phase 4 of reopening? Don't hold your breath, experts warn
Hair salons, nail salons, zoos and indoor museums were all scheduled to reopen in San Francisco on June 29, but were also postponed indefinitely as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations started to climb.
All of those business reopenings are postponed indefinitely. Mayor Breed did not specify when they may be allowed to reopen.
Given the current coronavirus statistics, Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said, "We are forced to conclude that it will not be responsible to allow indoor dining or outdoor outdoor bars to begin on July 13.
"Indoor dining is an activity where people typically gather with those outside of their households, take down their face mask and spend time in close proximity. ... The simple pleasure of going to an indoor restaurant is something that we all miss, and restaurants are a vital part of our city's culture and economy. But for now, unfortunately, indoor dining is an opportunity for the virus to spread."
"Although this is clearly both a disappointment and a financial blow for our industry, our biggest concerns remain with the health of our workers, patrons and residents of the state. We are encouraged that outside dining is still allowed, and want to remind everyone that city regulations require that all guests must be seated for dining and drinking and that standing and mingling are not allowed," said Executive Director Laurie Thomas in an email to ABC7 News.
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area
As of Tuesday, the city has 4,020 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths.
San Francisco's goal is to have only 1.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. On Tuesday, the number was 6.1. "That is a serious situation that requires us to pause," said Colfax.
"We need these numbers to go down," said Mayor Breed. "What impacts one impacts us all. So this is not just about San Francisco. This is about the entire Bay Area."
RELATED: From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Colfax cited the fact that several Bay Area counties are on the state's watch list as another reason San Francisco is pausing reopening.
"The virus does not know county lines and we must respect that it is increasing across the Bay Area," he said. "Although San Francisco is not on the watch list, that could change."
"We flattened, and some would say we crushed the curve once, and we can do it again" said Colfax. "If we do not the consequences could be dire."
The city is also reconsidering its plans to reopen indoor museums, zoos, aquariums, outdoor swimming pools, gyms, real estate open houses and personal services, Colfax said. The city plans to make an announcement by the end of the week.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US