Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Thousands hit Los Angeles County beaches first weekend of reopening

Most people adhered to the restrictions, which remain in place, including no sitting or sunbathing.
By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Back on the beach in Los Angeles County, thousands hit the shore in Santa Monica to soak up the sunshine.

"It was amazing. We've been pretty cooped up like everybody and to get out here and get in the water. The water is really nice, surprisingly warm," said Chris Kyle.

The Kyle family was grateful to be able to get back in the Pacific, surfing and swimming allowed once again.

This is the first weekend since beaches re-opened throughout the county. Most people adhered to the restrictions, which remain in place, including no sitting or sunbathing but some still set up on the sand.

So far, no one has been forced to move or cited.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and police were on patrol focusing on those not physical distancing and staying 6 feet apart.

RELATED: Coronavirus crisis: Large crowds gather in Huntington Beach to protest Newsom stay-at-home orders amid COVID 19 pandemic

It was a mix of those wearing masks which are mandatory when not in the water.
"I'm not gonna get close to other people. It's chill, but I do wear mask when I need to," said Laura Cortez of Palm Springs.

Despite signs warning the bike path is closed, lots of people were out enjoying a ride.

All piers remain shut down, as do most of beach parking lots.

And while the Santa Monica beach was busy, there is still a lot of open sand.

Some residents ABC7 spoke with said they were frustrated that law enforcement isn't doing more to enforce restrictions, especially those who are stopping on the sand.

Los Angeles beaches reopen and here are the rules
EMBED More News Videos

LA County beaches reopened in LA County with a few restrictions.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countysanta monicabeachescoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19 outbreakreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Large crowds gather in Huntington Beach to protest Newsom stay-at-home orders
California beach closure: Newsom orders Orange County beaches to close
CORONAVIRUS
New 'nightlife' in SF amid COVID-19 restrictions
COVID-19: LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 1,073 new cases
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo delivers daily COVID-19 briefing
Coronavirus updates: Three Bay Area counties begin Phase 2 of reopening on Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New 'nightlife' in SF amid COVID-19 restrictions
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Private practices consider closing over COVID-19 related financial pressure, survey finds
'Just let me open up!': Livermore small business owners rally for reopening shops
Bay Area 'American Idol' finalist Francisco Martin shares his warm-up ritual
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Walnut Creek BART station reopened after closure due to 'major medical emergency,' officials say
Show More
California unemployment: Here's how benefits extension works
49ers legend Ronnie Lott, Bay Area philanthropists raise money for COVID-19 relief
Person hit, killed by Caltrain in San Jose
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
Central Valley police arrest delivery driver for stealing 300 packages
More TOP STORIES News