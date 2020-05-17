Coronavirus: Thousands hit Los Angeles County beaches first weekend of reopening

"It was amazing. We've been pretty cooped up like everybody and to get out here and get in the water. The water is really nice, surprisingly warm," said Chris Kyle.
The Kyle family was grateful to be able to get back in the Pacific, surfing and swimming allowed once again.
This is the first weekend since beaches re-opened throughout the county. Most people adhered to the restrictions, which remain in place, including no sitting or sunbathing but some still set up on the sand.
So far, no one has been forced to move or cited.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and police were on patrol focusing on those not physical distancing and staying 6 feet apart.
It was a mix of those wearing masks which are mandatory when not in the water.
"I'm not gonna get close to other people. It's chill, but I do wear mask when I need to," said Laura Cortez of Palm Springs.
Despite signs warning the bike path is closed, lots of people were out enjoying a ride.
All piers remain shut down, as do most of beach parking lots.
And while the Santa Monica beach was busy, there is still a lot of open sand.
Some residents ABC7 spoke with said they were frustrated that law enforcement isn't doing more to enforce restrictions, especially those who are stopping on the sand.
Los Angeles beaches reopen and here are the rules
