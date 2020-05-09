Confusion among SF business owners over Gov. Newsom's reopening order, local restrictions

"I would have liked to have been opened and I think we sell a lot of stuff that people use to makes masks," said owner, Naomi Silverman.
A clothing store in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood had its windows repaired anticipating re-opening soon.
"There was confusion, my employees, all kind of were confused about it but I knew that it was local jurisdiction was going to take precedent," added Michael Brown, the general manager of Cookies clothing store.
The confusion began with what Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday about businesses reopening.
"But it could begin as early as the end of this week," Newsom announced.
Meaning, this Friday, but only for curbside pickup.
But the governor also said that counties would have the last word and that's what San Francisco did, moving the date to May 18, ten days from Friday.
"We have not lowered the curve," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed during her press conference.
Adding to that confusion was the fact that the guidelines for reopening low-risk workplaces came out just yesterday.
"On Thursday the 7th we will put out the guidelines," explained Newsom
"Most businesses said they hadn't had a chance to look over those guidelines therefore they have no idea of what to do once they reopen.
"But if we're handing off items to customers and clearly there is some minimal contact, I supposed gloves are advise but not required. I don't know," added Silverman
Enforcing these rules will be up to local businesses, not police.
