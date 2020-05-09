Coronavirus

Confusion among SF business owners over Gov. Newsom's reopening order, local restrictions

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The owner of Mendels in San Francisco was disappointed that her shop, which sells fabrics and art-supplies, remains closed.

"I would have liked to have been opened and I think we sell a lot of stuff that people use to makes masks," said owner, Naomi Silverman.

A clothing store in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood had its windows repaired anticipating re-opening soon.

"There was confusion, my employees, all kind of were confused about it but I knew that it was local jurisdiction was going to take precedent," added Michael Brown, the general manager of Cookies clothing store.

The confusion began with what Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday about businesses reopening.

"But it could begin as early as the end of this week," Newsom announced.

Meaning, this Friday, but only for curbside pickup.

But the governor also said that counties would have the last word and that's what San Francisco did, moving the date to May 18, ten days from Friday.
"We have not lowered the curve," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed during her press conference.

Adding to that confusion was the fact that the guidelines for reopening low-risk workplaces came out just yesterday.

"On Thursday the 7th we will put out the guidelines," explained Newsom

"Most businesses said they hadn't had a chance to look over those guidelines therefore they have no idea of what to do once they reopen.

"But if we're handing off items to customers and clearly there is some minimal contact, I supposed gloves are advise but not required. I don't know," added Silverman

Enforcing these rules will be up to local businesses, not police.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogavin newsomsmall businesseconomycoronaviruslondon breedcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Phase 2: CA officials reveal new reopening guidelines
SF may follow stricter order than Newsom's CA reopening, health official says
CORONAVIRUS
Nurse says fostered kittens saved her while quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
Coronavirus: The Saddle Rack bar in Fremont closing for good
Stuck indoors? Sign up for a farm animal virtual visit
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Top White House officials buried CDC report for coronavirus reopening
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
New rules protect consumer finances
Show More
Exclusive: Priscilla Chan of Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative talks being a mom, doctor amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Why we may not see a COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 months
More TOP STORIES News