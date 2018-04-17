Report: YouTube employees routinely get threats

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --Former YouTube employees said the company has received violent threats from volatile creators for years, according to reports.
Business Insider reported the bloody rampage by Nasim Aghdam at the San Bruno campus was unprecedented, but not totally unexpected.
Former employees said threats are typically delivered through e-mail, but that there have been instances of video creators confronting workers in person.
In one instance, an employee stationed a guard outside her house after threats from a man whose account was suspended.
