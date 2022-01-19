Man arraigned for 2 group burglaries totaling $200K at Bay Area high-end sneaker store

RELATED: $30K a month for guards: Businesses beef-up security across the Bay Area amid robberies
The Santa Clara District Attorney says 19-year-old Gregory Jefferson was one of the dozens of people who broke into the Fix Kicks store in the Santa Clara Town Center twice last November.
Police arrested Jefferson at his home in Pittsburg and found 30 boxes of sneakers, hangers with the store's name on them, and a ghost gun.
Investigators say nearly $200,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from "Fix Kicks," which was forced to close its brick and mortar location and move all sales to online.
VIDEO: Video shows dozens of burglars ransacking Oakland clothing store