burglary

Man arraigned for 2 group burglaries totaling $200K at Bay Area high-end sneaker store

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arraigned for 2 group burglaries at high-end shoe store

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who prosecutors say was part of a group burglary at a high-end sneaker store, not once, but twice last year was arraigned in Santa Clara on Tuesday.

RELATED: $30K a month for guards: Businesses beef-up security across the Bay Area amid robberies

The Santa Clara District Attorney says 19-year-old Gregory Jefferson was one of the dozens of people who broke into the Fix Kicks store in the Santa Clara Town Center twice last November.

Police arrested Jefferson at his home in Pittsburg and found 30 boxes of sneakers, hangers with the store's name on them, and a ghost gun.

Investigators say nearly $200,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from "Fix Kicks," which was forced to close its brick and mortar location and move all sales to online.

VIDEO: Video shows dozens of burglars ransacking Oakland clothing store
EMBED More News Videos

Clothing store Prime 356 was hit hard Monday by burglars. Video shows a chain of thieves rushing through the store until it was nearly empty.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claratheftarrestburglaryarraignmentrobberyshoesretail
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
EXCLUSIVE: Hate crime victim describes brutal SJ attack, robbery
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland hotel guest burglarized days after armed robbery
Bay Area robbery suspect reveals why he targeted Asian women
6 arrested for hate crimes targeting Bay Area Asian women
TOP STORIES
Experts warn don't 'let guard down' as COVID cases decline
FedEx driver perfectly launches package at front door of SF home
How injury-riddled 49ers can beat the Green Bay Packers
Here's what to know about SF's special election on Feb. 15
UCSF doctor says free at-home COVID tests are too little, too late
Bay Area synagogues participate in active shooter training
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
Show More
Morgan Hill's 'pirate house' to appear on Disney+ series
Doctors weigh in on what future of living with COVID looks like
SF's crabbing industry struggles to stay afloat
Here's how you can get free home COVID tests
New date, venue announced for Grammy Awards
More TOP STORIES News