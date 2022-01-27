fire

Tense video shows driver stuck behind large fire inside Richmond-San Rafael Bridge tunnel

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows fire on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge as cars approach

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was killed in a fiery collision on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP tweeted all eastbound lanes of I-580 in the area are closed. One lane was temporarily opened to allow cars already on the bridge to exit, but all are blocked off again as of 9:30 p.m.



A witness tweeted video of the scene. It showed the view through the front windshield of the car, as the driver and passenger discussed what to do next.

As they approached the tunnel, one says, "I don't want to go in this tunnel if it's on fire... We can't go."

You can see a truck engulfed in flames, an orange mass appearing to take up all the space in the tunnel.

Cars began slowly reversing, as much as possible.

"When you're on the Richmond San Rafael bridge and there's a truck 25 yards in front of you that is engulfed in flames and it keeps exploding," the tweet said.

Further information about the incident is not available at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmond san rafael bridgerichmondsan rafaeltraffic fatalitiesfatal crashcollisionroad closurechpfirefreewaybridgecar firetraffictraffic accidenti 580
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. 55% contained, CAL FIRE says
Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. now 700 acres, 35% contained
Colorado Fire: 1,050 acres, 20% contained, CAL FIRE says
Wind-fueled fire forces evacuations, closes Hwy 1 near Big Sur
TOP STORIES
Newlyweds targeted in SF attempted robbery on their wedding day
Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' run comes to an end
ICU beds more than 80% full in 5 Bay Area counties, data shows
Teen loses thousands on Zelle after getting offer to be a 'sugar baby'
Justice Stephen Breyer's 'pragmatism' behind decision to retire
All clear given in Hercules neighborhood after lockdown, police say
Here's how you can win free tickets to NFC Championship game
Show More
Triple stabbing suspect killed in Hwy 85 crash, police say
'Jeopardy!' super champ Amy Schneider challenged to trivia on ABC7
San Bruno jewelry store owner confronts smash-and-grabbers
EXCLUSIVE: Mom reacts to murder charge in daughter's overdose
49ers prep for 3rd meeting against Rams this season
More TOP STORIES News