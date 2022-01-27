Tense video shows driver stuck behind large fire inside Richmond-San Rafael Bridge tunnel

I-580 Richmond-San Rafael Bridge eastbound lanes closed due to a fatal collision. Please use alternate routes. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available pic.twitter.com/GYHGHbElc0 — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) January 27, 2022

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was killed in a fiery collision on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol.CHP tweeted all eastbound lanes of I-580 in the area are closed. One lane was temporarily opened to allow cars already on the bridge to exit, but all are blocked off again as of 9:30 p.m.A witness tweeted video of the scene. It showed the view through the front windshield of the car, as the driver and passenger discussed what to do next.As they approached the tunnel, one says, "I don't want to go in this tunnel if it's on fire... We can't go."You can see a truck engulfed in flames, an orange mass appearing to take up all the space in the tunnel.Cars began slowly reversing, as much as possible."When you're on the Richmond San Rafael bridge and there's a truck 25 yards in front of you that is engulfed in flames and it keeps exploding," the tweet said.Further information about the incident is not available at this time.