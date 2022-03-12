Drone captures Healdsburg Memorial Bridge illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag over Russian River

It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Guerneville pedestrian bridge, which will be lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
People are encouraged to bring signs of support for Ukraine.
TAKE ACTION: Local and national support for people in Ukraine
This will mark the third bridge over the Russian River to be lit in yellow and blue.
This first was the Healdsburg Memorial Bridge that was lit up back on Feb. 28, and the Monte Rio Bridge was lit up earlier this week.
This photo taken from a drone by Sonoma County photographer, Tom Rennie, shows the Healdsburg Memorial Bridge on Feb. 28:
Take a look at the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia war.
