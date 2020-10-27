safeway

Safeway reaches settlement over alleged price gouging of hand sanitizer during COVID-19 crisis

A person walks up to a Safeway store from the parking lot in this undated photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Safeway has reached a settlement with the Alameda and Contra Costa district attorney's offices following alleged price gouging for hand sanitizer, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The company will pay about $81,000 in civil penalties and about $62,000 in restitution for the alleged gouging that began after the pandemic started. Safeway did not admit any wrongdoing and cooperated in the investigation.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak leading to illegal price-gouging, California AG warns

Prosecutors said that Safeway marked up two brands of hand sanitizer by 50% over their wholesale cost, which is prohibited by an April 2020 emergency order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Customers were allegedly paying $5.99 for Raff Distillerie hand sanitizer and $9.99 for Ocean Fresh hand sanitizer, the complaint says. According to prosecutors, the prices were $.47 and $1.01 over the legally acceptable prices for the goods. Prosecutors began their investigation following a complaint by a citizen over the prices.

RELATED: Coronavirus News: Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage

As part of the judgement, Safeway must abide by California laws. Albertsons Companies, which owns Safeway, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessalamedaalameda countysafewayeconomybusinesscontra costa countycorruptionfinancecovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
SAFEWAY
Parents of 18-year-old killed outside CA Safeway speak out
Arrest made in fatal shooting of American Canyon Safeway employee
Officials ID 18-year-old Safeway employee fatally shot in American Canyon
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says she was attacked by SF Safeway security guard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA partners with other West Coast states on COVID-19 vaccine planning
7 counties change colors on CA reopening map
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest, most dangerous activities
Power Shutoffs: PG&E issues weather 'all clear'
Overloaded generator sparks fire, burns 2 Oakland hills homes
CA added back to Tri-State Travel Advisory requiring travelers to quarantine
Sex cult leader gets 120 years in 'branded women' trial
Show More
Doctor's Note: Debunking myths about the flu shot
Bay Area wind updates: Gusts ease, fire threat remains
COVID-19: The New Way to Holiday
Blue Ridge Fire burns 15,200 acres, damages homes in SoCal
SF's Golden Gate Park to transform into winter wonderland experience
More TOP STORIES News