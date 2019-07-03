San Bruno police search for 2 suspects after 2 people shot at Tanforan mall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5375801" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Witness video shows one of the four victims on the floor of the Tanforan mall moments after the shooting in San Bruno.

San Bruno Station has re-opened. Trains are now stopping at San Bruno. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 3, 2019

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say two teens were shot at the Tanforan mall in San Bruno. They were taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where hospital officials say one is in serious condition and the other is critical.Two others were injured but refused medical treatment.BART says the suspect may have gotten on a train. As a result, the transit agency closed the San Bruno station and also closed and evacuated the 12th and 14th Street stations. All locations have since reopened.Police with the transit agency confirmed that after they searched the trains, they did recover a weapon.According to the San Bruno Police Department, at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, they received a call of shots being fired at the Shops at Tanforan. Once police arrived, they located two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds."Any shooting is a tragic, silly, stupid event," said San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini. "When you do it in a shopping mall or any type of area where there is going to be a lot of people, shows a true disregard and it's a senseless act."Police said this appears to not be a random act and that there may have been two separate shooters that were shooting at each other or at someone else."I believe there was some type of motive or some type of intent where the person shooting knew what or who they were shooting at," said Barberini.Police said they are looking for two male suspects.The hospital also said others injured went to other hospitals and that those victims may have had injuries from trampling or something else.Witnesses in the mall at the time described hearing several gunshots and saw people running.Witness George Castro said, "I wasn't in the mall more than 30 seconds, I heard four 'Pop! Pop!' Pop!' Pop!' And I saw people running, yelling 'Get out of the mall! There's a shooting!'" He added, "I went to go look for the shooters at the time, and there was no police presence at the time. More people were yelling 'Get out! Get out!"Tanforan Mall will open at its usual time of 10 a.m. Wednesday.