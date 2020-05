Super Bowl 2020: Sights and sounds from Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MIAMI (KGO) -- Monday officially kicked off Super Bowl 2020 week in Miami. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs took the stage at Marlins Park for the NFL's annual primetime event, Super Bowl Opening Night.Both Kansas City and San Francisco fans, along with football fans from across the world, were in the stands to get a look at their favorite players and coaches in the only public media availability all week.Traditionally, Opening Night is the opportunity to ask questions that aren't necessarily football related. The 49ers answered questions about music, pregame rituals, the "Shanahat" and so much more.Watch the video above for the best from Super Bowl Opening Night.