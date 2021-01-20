SF Board of Supervisors approve $1.9M funding to help Chinatown restaurants

The city's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $1.9 million relief package on Tuesday.
Funds would go to Chinatown restaurants to prepare meals for the neighborhood's seniors and single room occupant residents.
Hoodline reports the money could help as many as 80 Chinatown restaurants and may help restaurants like Far East Cafe from permanently closing.
Thank u to my colleagues for your support of Chinatown’s Restaurant Relief + Food Security emergency funds.— Aaron Peskin (@AaronPeskin) January 19, 2021
As @CPASF ED Shaw San said, it gives me hope to see the City uniting in commitment to help save this iconic immigrant neighborhood, which COVID has hit hard. #InItTogether pic.twitter.com/5RW63WnBfG
The legislation pays struggling Chinatown restaurants to feed immigrant seniors + families living in Chinatown SROs (where risk of transmission w/ shared facilities + kitchens is high) w/ culturally appropriate nutritious meals.— Aaron Peskin (@AaronPeskin) January 19, 2021
It’s a 2-part program + a model of COVID response.
