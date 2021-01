SF Board of Supervisors approve $1.9M funding to help Chinatown restaurants

EMBED >More News Videos San Francisco's Chinatown was one of the first neighborhoods to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic so we visited the neighborhood to see how businesses are surviving.

Thank u to my colleagues for your support of Chinatown’s Restaurant Relief + Food Security emergency funds.



As @CPASF ED Shaw San said, it gives me hope to see the City uniting in commitment to help save this iconic immigrant neighborhood, which COVID has hit hard. #InItTogether pic.twitter.com/5RW63WnBfG — Aaron Peskin (@AaronPeskin) January 19, 2021

The legislation pays struggling Chinatown restaurants to feed immigrant seniors + families living in Chinatown SROs (where risk of transmission w/ shared facilities + kitchens is high) w/ culturally appropriate nutritious meals.



It’s a 2-part program + a model of COVID response. — Aaron Peskin (@AaronPeskin) January 19, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Chinatown is closer to receiving a financial lifeline to help restaurants survive the coronavirus pandemic.The city's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $1.9 million relief package on Tuesday.Funds would go to Chinatown restaurants to prepare meals for the neighborhood's seniors and single room occupant residents. Hoodline reports the money could help as many as 80 Chinatown restaurants and may help restaurants like Far East Cafe from permanently closing.