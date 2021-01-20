chinatown

SF Board of Supervisors approve $1.9M funding to help Chinatown restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Chinatown is closer to receiving a financial lifeline to help restaurants survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The city's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $1.9 million relief package on Tuesday.

San Francisco's Chinatown was one of the first neighborhoods to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic so we visited the neighborhood to see how businesses are surviving.



Funds would go to Chinatown restaurants to prepare meals for the neighborhood's seniors and single room occupant residents.

Hoodline reports the money could help as many as 80 Chinatown restaurants and may help restaurants like Far East Cafe from permanently closing.






