WATCH TODAY: San Francisco's mayor, health director to provide update on city's response to rising COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax are expected to provide an update Friday on the city's response to rising COVID-19 cases and what kind of actions will be taken if problems persist.Mayor Breed and other city leaders have expressed concerns over new coronavirus cases."We need people to follow the order and to wear their mask," said Breed during an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer Thursday."We need people to avoid large gatherings and continue to wash their hands and respect social distancing because what this means is we may have to make hard decisions to close businesses that we've already allowed to reopen if things continued in this way."Breed says San Francisco's schools will not be allowed to reopen based upon the current number of coronavirus cases.The mayor pledged that the city and school district will continue efforts to provide computers and high-speed Internet access to all students in the city.