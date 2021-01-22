Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Hundreds vaccinated at City College of San Francisco, bringing relief to many

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of San Franciscans were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Friday morning at San Francisco City College, and the common feeling among patients was joy and relief.

RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area

This is the first mass vaccination site in the city and about 500 were able to make appointments for Friday morning.

The site opened at 8 a.m.



Vaccinations will be happening all weekend at City College, but on an appointment-only basis. All the appointments have already been booked.

For some getting the vaccine Friday, this meant there is an end in sight to the pandemic.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

The city is still facing serious shortfalls when it comes to vaccine supply.

And earlier this week, Mayor London Breed told ABC7 the city could run out of vaccines by Thursday.

The Moderna vaccine was cleared for use by the state of California, which freed up doses for San Francisco.

RELATED: CA says its safe to resume Moderna vaccine use

Earlier this week, San Francisco leaders said they hope to vaccinate everyone by the end of June, meaning 10,000 people per day.

Mayor Breed also pointed out yesterday that when it comes to vaccinating people, San Francisco is somewhat unique when compared to other Bay Area cities.

"Many of the people who work for the city and county of San Francisco also live in other places we we're helping the entire region so that has to be taken into consideration. I am being very aggressive with the state about our need to get more vaccines now," Breed said.

Besides City College, two other mass vaccination sites are set to open by Feb. 1 at Moscone Center and at the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market.

They will be run in partnership with private providers like Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Sutter Health.

For more information on San Francisco's COVID vaccine plan, click here.

VIDEO: Coronavirus: 500 doses to be given Friday at City College of SF
EMBED More News Videos

On Friday, the city is allowing private providers like Sutter and Kaiser to use City College of San Francisco as a large site to vaccinate about 500 people who already had appointments.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesmoscone centercoronaviruslondon breedsan francisco city collegehealth carecovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CA keeps key data from public as 1 region exits stay-home order
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
This sticker on your mask would detect COVID exposure
COVID-19 live updates: CA breaks single-day record with deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strongest storm of season to slam Bay Area next week
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Derick Almena pleads guilty in deadly Oakland Ghost Ship fire
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
Snowstorm could bring up to 6 feet of snow to the Sierra
Mega Millions jackpot soars to a massive estimated $1 billion
COVID-19 live updates: CA breaks single-day record with deaths
Show More
Calif. officials discuss moving away from vaccine tier system
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, triggering trial
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
More TOP STORIES News