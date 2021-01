Coronavirus: Hundreds vaccinated at City College of San Francisco, bringing relief to many

Line of cars ready to get in to the vaccine site at San Francisco City College. 500 doses will be administered. All appointments are booked. pic.twitter.com/z5XqxVLpGT — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 22, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos On Friday, the city is allowing private providers like Sutter and Kaiser to use City College of San Francisco as a large site to vaccinate about 500 people who already had appointments.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of San Franciscans were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Friday morning at San Francisco City College, and the common feeling among patients was joy and relief.This is the first mass vaccination site in the city and about 500 were able to make appointments for Friday morning.The site opened at 8 a.m.Vaccinations will be happening all weekend at City College, but on an appointment-only basis. All the appointments have already been booked.For some getting the vaccine Friday, this meant there is an end in sight to the pandemic.The city is still facing serious shortfalls when it comes to vaccine supply.And earlier this week, Mayor London Breed told ABC7 the city could run out of vaccines by Thursday.The Moderna vaccine was cleared for use by the state of California, which freed up doses for San Francisco.Earlier this week, San Francisco leaders said they hope to vaccinate everyone by the end of June, meaning 10,000 people per day.Mayor Breed also pointed out yesterday that when it comes to vaccinating people, San Francisco is somewhat unique when compared to other Bay Area cities."Many of the people who work for the city and county of San Francisco also live in other places we we're helping the entire region so that has to be taken into consideration. I am being very aggressive with the state about our need to get more vaccines now," Breed said.Besides City College, two other mass vaccination sites are set to open by Feb. 1 at Moscone Center and at the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market.They will be run in partnership with private providers like Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Sutter Health.For more information on San Francisco's COVID vaccine plan, click here.