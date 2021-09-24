exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: SF woman narrowly misses attack after senior, teen punched in the head along same street

EXCLUSIVE: SF woman narrowly dodges violent attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another person is coming forward after a 72-year-old and a 14-year-old were both randomly punched in the head along West Portal Avenue in San Francisco.

A woman who requested to be identified only as Ms. Tsang, describes the shocking seconds as she stood outside a nail salon, waiting for her husband to pick her up after having her eyes dilated at the optometrist.

"I saw him walking toward (my) direction. He tried to strike me and I was able to duck and scream at him. I said, 'What's wrong with you!?'"

The man can then be seen on surveillance video walking calmly away.

Ms. Tsang was lucky the man did not make contact with her.

At first she didn't report her incident to police or understand the gravity of what happened, until ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim's story Monday.

People in one San Francisco neighborhood are coming forward after a senior citizen was brazenly punched in the head from behind in broad daylight.



A senior citizen had been punched in the head on September 15, and 14-year old girl days earlier. They were both attacked and knocked to the ground along West Portal Avenue.

When asked why she was hesitant to speak out at first and why she ultimately chose to do so, Ms. Tsang said she felt it was her duty and the incidents hit too close to home.

"When I saw the 72-year old get punched. That 72-year old is Asian too. And I'm Asian."

SFPD are investigating all three incidents to determine if they involve the same suspect.

All three victims have the same theory.

"I am sure 100% that they're linked." Says Ms. Tsang.

Law enforcement urge any other potential victims or neighbors with information to call SFPD.

