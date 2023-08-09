100 firefighters responding to apartment fire in SF's Inner Sunset neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A fire burning in the Inner Sunset Tuesday night has been upgraded to 3 alarms and 100 firefighters are battling the blaze, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said at 9:16 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., San Francisco Fire said the fire was 2-alarm with "heavy fire" on the second floor of an three-story apartment complex at 1279 8th Ave and the 700 block of Irving Street.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Captain Jonathan Baxter said there is also a hardware store involved in the fire as well as a shed behind the store.

The fire scene was still active as of 9:30 p.m. and there are no reported injuries.

The SF Department of Emergency Management sent out an alert at 8:35 p.m. asking people to avoid the area and cautioning about travel delays.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.