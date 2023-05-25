Neighbors sue owners of San Francisco home that exploded from hash oil lab

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Neighbors of the San Francisco home that exploded in Feb. are now suing the owners after nearly losing all their belongings.

The lawsuit claims the owners ignored their tenant's drug lab in the Outer Sunset home's garage.

Police say 53-year-old Darron Price was manufacturing hash oil when the house blew up. Price's wife died in the fire.

The neighbors lived next door to the home. They say their home had completely been destroyed due to the explosion.

The lawsuit accuses the landlords of negligence, saying they ignored conditions in the home and allowed Price to continue his dangerous activities.

"The kind of activity here is egregious. These, these types of drug labs are incredibly, incredibly dangerous. The landlords had, we believe, had a duty to our clients to at least be aware of what's going on and take affirmative steps to stop that from happening," David Hollenberg, the couple's attorney, said.

Hollenberg says Price is not included in the lawsuit because it is part of their legal strategy.

