Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: 70 hotels in San Francisco temporarily closed, industry bracing for changes

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's hotel industry is hurting from millions in lost revenue amid impacts of COVID-19.

Seventy of the 215 hotels in the city are temporarily closed following mandatory shelter-in-place orders.

RELATED: Thousands of hotel rooms secured for California's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Newsom announces
"It was very difficult... to say we need to move on," said James Lim, general manager of the Omni San Francisco Hotel.

"COVID-19 has really dramatically changed how we operate business."

Lim furloughed more than 200 employees after being forced to close when occupancy rates dropped to historic lows.

"A week before we closed, we only had four out of 362 rooms occupied," he said. "We've never seen anything like this."

For the past five years, hotel occupancy rates in San Francisco have consistently stayed around 80-85%. But, weeks before mandatory shelter-in-place orders, rates plunged to around 6%.

"This is unprecedented," said Kevin Carroll, CEO of the San Francisco Hotel Council. "But, we will get through this."

RELATED: South Bay residents react to hotels being used to protect homeless from COVID-19

Carroll pointed out there's no question the city will recover, it just may look different.
"We know people will start to come back to the city, but how will that look?" he said.

"Will there be differences in how we hold meetings? Will there be differences of how guests can interact in a hotel space and ballroom?"

All legitimate questions that will likely permanently change day-to-day hotel operations.

ABC7's Stephanie Sierra asked Lim what cleaning procedures will look before re-opening.

"We're dedicating almost half a day per room for the guest rooms to clean," said Lim. "It has to be fully sanitized before guests can come in again."

Occupancy rates for the hotels that remain open is between 5 and 10%. The San Francisco Hotel Council is working on establishing new cleaning guidelines for hotels re-opening after the shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscohotelcoronavirus californiacoronavirustourism
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CHP sees 87% increase in tickets for speeding over 100 mph
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give COVID-19 update
Lawsuit filed to stop economic relief for undocumented workers in CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP sees 87% increase in tickets for speeding over 100 mph
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give COVID-19 update
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
Coronavirus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression
List: Top Bay Area college football prospects for NFL Draft
Lawsuit filed to stop economic relief for undocumented workers in CA
Show More
Will movie theaters survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Local cinemas speak out
Coronavirus updates: Nearly 70 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in SF
SJ woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of COVID-19
House expected to send 4th coronavirus aid bill to Trump
More TOP STORIES News