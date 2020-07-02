7% of those summoned to jury duty showed up to San Francisco court amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is trying to get its first criminal trial started since the pandemic began. But this week, just 7% of summoned jurors showed up to court.Out of 120 people that were sent jury summons in San Francisco this week, only eight showed up to court. Half of them were dismissed, leaving just four prospective jurors."It's taken a process that ordinarily would take a couple days at the most and turned it into a several week long process," said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who needs a jury for the city's first trial since the pandemic hit, a violent felony home invasion case."About 98% of criminal cases settle before trial, but the ones that go to trial help determine the way the other cases settle and it's a really important part of what we do to respect the rights of defendants."As challenging as the poor jury attendance makes a trial, Boudin says he understands the concern. "COVID-19 is a game changer. We don't want people who are vulnerable or who live with people who are vulnerable to have to come in and I also don't want people who have childcare responsibilities because of closed schools and day cares to have nowhere to leave their children."Last week, Jennifer Chou-Green, who lives in San Francisco, postponed her jury duty because she's concerned about COVID-19."It's fundamental to our constitutional process in order for people to have a jury trial. I really felt kind of conflicted about it and originally I had planned to serve, but when I thought about it more, it just seemed too risky."In San Mateo County, it's a different story. Sixty percent of the summoned jurors showed up to court this month for the county's first criminal trial since the pandemic began."That's a dramatic difference between two counties that are almost the same size in population," said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.Wagstaffe says, during jury selection, the court socially distanced people in different rooms."Once the trial got going, they took the jurors and had them spaced probably a good 6-8 feet apart, everyone wearing a mask, out in the audience, in the gallery. They had the defense attorney and the defendant up in the jury box, they had the prosecutor sitting near the counsel table."Boudin says his office has been exploring doing hearings virtually. But he does not foresee taking jury trials, where evidence is so important to see and understand in person, onto a computer screen.