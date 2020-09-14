'We're finally back': San Francisco gyms, salons, personal services reopen indoors

At MX3 Fitness, Kevin Mcspadden was one of the first clients Monday morning to workout indoors. He hasn't been inside a gym since March.
Here’s something we haven’t seen in San Francisco in 6 months: someone working out inside a gym! This is allowed starting today- but no group classes. Only one on one training or an individual workout. And the gym can only allow 10% of its capacity inside for now. pic.twitter.com/tJcGUiGn2J— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2020
"It feels good," he said in between bench presses.
The owner of MX3 Fitness is thrilled to be able to welcome people inside again. He had set up an outdoor area for clients while waiting for permission from the city to open indoors. The outdoor workout space was working just fine, until smoke blanketed the city.
"We can't ignore the air quality can we? It's been really tough. We have had so many outdoor cancellations for our outdoor gym in the past week. So it's nice to have that other option. But it is also nice to know, the rains are coming. And we are finally back indoors," said co-owner Dave Karraker.
San Francisco is only allowing a limited number of people inside the gyms and only for one on one personal training or individual workouts. Group fitness classes are still not allowed, which is keeping some major fitness chains closed.
"Group fitness is still not allowed indoors so don't be expecting to go to your Barry's Boot Camp or any spin classes just yet. Right now the only thing allowed indoors is one on one personal training and then individual workouts. We expect that to change in the coming months as we do better in our COVID-19 response as a city but right now it is just those limited services at 10%," Karraker said.
He said this new set up is great for his business, but he is sympathetic to the larger work out facilities.
"It's really tough for the big box gyms right now because they have these huge leases that they're sitting on and at 10% that doesn't help them. But 10% for a small neighborhood gym, it really helps a lot, being able to do a little outdoors/a little indoors- can help pay the rent," Karraker said.
His personal trainers were booked solid Monday, an indication that many San Franciscans are ready to be back.
"Everyone that I know in my community has been wanting to get back into the gym. It is one of the two things they talk about- going to restaurants and getting back to the gym. So I think it is good and it's important," Mcspadden said.
Some salon and gym owners, like Karraker, said they will also continue to offer outdoor service for clients who don't feel comfortable being indoors with others.
