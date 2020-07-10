Coronavirus California

San Francisco Zoo allowed to reopen next week amid ongoing pandemic, officials announce

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While San Francisco is continuing its pause on reopening businesses amid surging COVID-19 cases, Mayor Breed and health officials announced Friday that the San Francisco Zoo will be allowed to reopen July 13 with a safety plan.

Also, the city announced shoppers will be able to resume using reusable bags, and boat and fishing expeditions will have additional guidelines for how to do those activities safely, with up to 12 people.

Personal services such as haircuts, massages, tattoos and body piercing, manicures and pedicures, will be the next groups of businesses considered for reopening, according to health officials.

A 6-year-old girl from the East Bay heard the news that the Oakland Zoo could be closing permanently and felt she had to do something to help save it.



The remaining activities and businesses that were previously scheduled to reopen either June 29 or July 13, will remain on pause. These include indoor dining, outdoor bars without food, indoor museums and aquariums, outdoor swimming pools, and real estate open houses by appointment.

San Francisco is currently experiencing a rise in COVID-19 transmission, cases, and hospitalizations that is forcing the city to slow down reopening to protect community health.

As of Friday morning, San Francisco had recorded 4,316 cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths.

While zoos and animal parks in other parts of the state have been allowed to reopen with a limited number of visitors, the Oakland Zoo remains closed and is fighting for survival.

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?



