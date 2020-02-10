cute animals

San Francisco Zoo offers adopt-an-animal gifts for Valentine's Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Valentine's Day is Friday and the San Francisco Zoo is giving lovebirds a chance to adopt one of the zoo animals as a gesture of affection for your significant other.

Nothing says affection like the sight of a snow leopard cub or a charismatic orangutan. Sadly, you will not get to bring the animals home.

For 50 dollars, you'll get a certificate of adoption, a collector's photo, candy and a plush animal.

For more adventurous couples, the zoo is also offering scorpions and Madagascar hissing cockroaches up for adoption.

The gifts are available for purchase online on the Zoo's website through Valentine's Day.

They are also hosting a wine and mimosa tour for you and your significant "otter" from Feb. 15-17, where you can sip your beverages while learning animal mating facts.

