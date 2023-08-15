San Jose workers strike called off after tentative agreement, union says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A planned walkout by San Jose city workers has been averted, according to a union coalition official on Tuesday.

Two unions that represent 4,500 city workers are no longer striking for the planned 72-hour walkout that was set to begin Tuesday morning.

The unions represent 4,500 workers in sectors of the airport, housing department and city library.

The workers called for better wages, better working conditions and asking the city to address nearly 800 job vacancies.

Officials say the tentative agreement includes a wage increase of 14.5-15% over three years for all members.

6% in Year One (Effective July 1, 2023)

5% in Year Two (4% effective July 1, 2024, and 1% effective January 1, 2025)

3.5 to 4% in Year Three (Effective July 1, 2025)*

There will be an increase from 1 to 8 weeks of paid family leave and reinvestment in public services.

