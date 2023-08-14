Two unions that represent 4,500 San Jose city workers are hitting the pause button - for now - on the 72-hour walkout that was set to begin Tuesday morning.

San Jose workers strike paused as terms sent to city council, labor groups say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A planned walkout by San Jose city workers has been paused on Monday.

The labor groups say progress has been made at the bargaining table.

This latest agreement will head to closed session with the city council Tuesday morning.

The unions represent 4,500 workers in sectors of the airport, housing department and city library.

The workers are calling for better wages, better working conditions and asking the city to address nearly 800 job vacancies.

