San Jose considers adding police foot patrols to downtown

By Ryan Curry
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose City Council will vote Tuesday to consider Mayor Sam Liccardo's budget message, which contains adding funding to the police department to increase foot patrols downtown.

According to the mayor's office, this would be the first time in decades the city would add police in those roles.

Mayor Liccardo says this would help keep both downtown streets safer and address the staffing shortages with the police department.

The city council meeting begins Tuesday at 1 p.m.

If it passes, Mayor Liccardo thinks this will help workers who are returning to offices, tourists visiting the city and small businesses bouncing back from the pandemic.

