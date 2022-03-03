Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run, police say

Police say it happened around 4 p.m. near S. White Rd and Coldwater Dr.
The victim, an adult male, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died of his injuries, police said.
3/ This event has been updated to a traffic fatality. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 3, 2022
Press release forthcoming.
Traffic fatality number 17, victim number 18, and pedestrian death number 10 for 2022. pic.twitter.com/T41ocQVOkt
The victim has not been identified.
