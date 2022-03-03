Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to San Jose Police Department.

Police say it happened around 4 p.m. near S. White Rd and Coldwater Dr.

The victim, an adult male, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died of his injuries, police said.



The victim has not been identified.

Police say this is "traffic fatality number 17, victim number 18, and pedestrian death number 10 for 2022."

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

