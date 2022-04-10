Massive 5-alarm fire destroys San Jose Home Depot; shelter-in-place issued for some residents

No injuries reported to fire personnel or citizens at this incident. Fire is under investigation. Fire Investigators from the San Jose Fire Department are on-scene and will continue their investigation throughout the night. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

Further, a shelter in place is still in order for residents in the El Lisa Drive area, due to drift smoke. San Jose Fire Hazardous Incident Team members deem the air quality “Unhealthy” throughout the night. Air quality will be reevaluated in the morning. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

Huge fire at Home Depot in South San Jose. You can see the smoke from miles away. pic.twitter.com/j9Tcg7z6YD — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 10, 2022

😲Structure fire seen from space! GOES West Meso Sector 🛰 picking of a heat signature just south of San Jose #cawx #remotesensing pic.twitter.com/qUTaa4A1up — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 10, 2022

UPDATE: Pet hospital has been evacuated. Those looking to reunite with pets should head to Golfland on Winfield. Updates will continue to be posted as they become available. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters in San Jose have fully contained a 5-alarm fire that tore through a Home Depot in south San Jose Saturday evening.The fire was first reported at around 5 p.m. at the store on 920 Blossom Hill Rd between Santa Teresa and Winfield boulevards.No injuries were reported to fire personnel or citizens from the incident, according to San Jose Fire Department.A shelter-in-place remains in order for residents in the El Lisa Drive area due to drift smoke, the department tweeted. They say that the air quality is deemed unhealthy by the hazardous team members, and to be reevaluated in the morning.ABC7 News reporter Dustin Dorsey says the thick smoke can be seen from miles away in Santa Clara County. It's even seen from outer space, NWS Bay Area tweeted.A pet hospital near the area had been evacuated with dozens of pets transported.As for the cause of the fire- officials say it's likely a long way out from knowing."The Home Depot is pretty much a total loss, the roof is pretty much collapsed from the entire structure so it's going to take some time to get in there if we even can- if it's going to be safe for our people to get in there," said SJPD battalion chief Brad Cloutier.