Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI, department says

An off-duty San Jose police officer was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving after he collided with another vehicle, the department said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An off-day San Jose Police officer was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of drinking and driving after he collided with another vehicle, the San Jose Police Department said on Monday.

Raydarius Surry, a three-year veteran of the department, allegedly displayed symptoms of alcohol influence after a non-injury collision near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets, SJPD said.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:26 p.m. and administered field tests and a preliminary alcohol screening on Surry before he was taken to the Santa Clara County jail.

An adult male driver of the other vehicle was also displaying signs of intoxication, police said, and he too was taken to jail.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said he has "no tolerance" for behavior that does not align with the values of the department.

"I will do everything in my authority to hold employees accountable when there is a violation of department policy or the law," he said.

Surry's case will be forwarded to the county district attorney for criminal charges, the SJPD said.

This is now an internal administrative issue in the department and therefore the police will not provide further information.

